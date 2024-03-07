Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Director Acquires C$90,025.00 in Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Michael Harold Vels bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.18.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -269.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.