Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Director Acquires C$90,025.00 in Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Michael Harold Vels bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.18.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -269.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
