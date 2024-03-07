Critical Comparison: Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) vs. Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Itaú Chile and Banco Santander, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco Santander 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itaú Chile $3.99 billion 0.50 $423.68 million $0.66 4.65 Banco Santander $62.14 billion 1.07 $11.99 billion $0.70 6.00

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and Banco Santander’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itaú Chile. Banco Itaú Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itaú Chile 10.54% 10.65% 0.91% Banco Santander 19.29% 10.82% 0.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banco Itaú Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Banco Itaú Chile pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Banco Santander beats Banco Itaú Chile on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services. In addition, it provides warranty papers including financed, cash, and web guaranteed tickets; state guarantee services; insurance products, which includes car, home, life, covid19 insurance for workers, financial protection, and assists insurance. The company also offers investment, mutual funds, stock broking, pension savings, and ETF mutual funds; international cash management, cash pooling, secure and rolling from check, bill collection, online payroll, automatic bill payments, and PAC collection services; and fusion and acquisition, bill of commerce, corporate bonds, purchase and sale of currency, short-term liquidly investment, and derivatives. The company was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A. provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions. The company also provides asset management and private banking services; and insurance products. In addition, it offers corporate and investment banking services; and digital payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano SA and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in February 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.Banco Santander, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of

