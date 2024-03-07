Critical Analysis: Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Avacta Group and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avacta Group N/A N/A N/A Icosavax N/A -43.06% -39.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avacta Group and Icosavax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avacta Group N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -1,666.00 Icosavax $580,000.00 1,322.20 -$91.76 million ($2.22) -6.90

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avacta Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icosavax. Avacta Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icosavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.6% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Icosavax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avacta Group and Icosavax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avacta Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Icosavax 0 2 1 0 2.33

Icosavax has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.09%. Given Icosavax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Icosavax is more favorable than Avacta Group.

Summary

Icosavax beats Avacta Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms. The company develops AVA6000, FAPa-activated doxorubicin that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating locally advanced or metastatic-selected solid tumors; AVA3996, a tumor-targeted proteasome inhibitor based on bortezomib; AVA-028-PD-L1 Affimer/ImmunoCytokines; AVA-021 – PD-L1 Affimer/LAG-3 Affimer; and TMAC platform that utilizes the proprietary pre|CISION substrate to provide for the selective release of a drug moiety by FAPa. The company has a collaboration agreement with LG Chem for developing and commercializing LR19128 PD-L1 XT; and collaboration and license agreement with Avacta and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for developing AFX-001 for solid organ transplant and graft vs host Disease, and AFX-002 for multiple sclerosis. Avacta Group Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Wetherby, the United Kingdom.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target. Icosavax, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. As of February 19, 2024, Icosavax, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AstraZeneca PLC.

