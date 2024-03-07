Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $771,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,343 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,326,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $278.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,843 shares of company stock worth $29,088,185 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

