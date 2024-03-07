Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $244.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.13 and its 200-day moving average is $220.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.