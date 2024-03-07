Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 656,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,073,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,308,000 after buying an additional 132,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.5 %

CBRE stock opened at $92.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.