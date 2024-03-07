Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAT. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 242,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 197,573 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7,561.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 130,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

