Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $339.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $341.05. The company has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

