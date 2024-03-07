Creightons (LON:CRL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 155429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.77. The stock has a market cap of £13.60 million, a PE ratio of 925.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

