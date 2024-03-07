Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,600

Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($29.19) to GBX 2,600 ($33.00) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Craneware Price Performance

CRW stock opened at GBX 2,070 ($26.27) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,999.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,725.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £731.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9,857.14 and a beta of 0.13. Craneware has a 12 month low of GBX 1,060 ($13.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,200 ($27.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44.

Craneware Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,809.52%.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

