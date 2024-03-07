Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 47.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,779,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,044,000 after purchasing an additional 576,456 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 274,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.95. 385,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,293. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

