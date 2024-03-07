ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Plans Dividend of $0.04

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 274.20 ($3.48) on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 195.10 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 276.60 ($3.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 229.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8,926.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54.

CTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.68) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 298.33 ($3.79).

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

