ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 298.33 ($3.79).

CTEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($3.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of CTEC traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 273.80 ($3.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,880,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,175. The company has a market cap of £5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 229.22. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 195.10 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 276.60 ($3.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.39%. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 16,666.67%.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

