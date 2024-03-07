Contrasting trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG)

WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WeTrade Group and trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get WeTrade Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A trivago 0 5 0 0 2.00

trivago has a consensus target price of $4.34, indicating a potential upside of 68.28%. Given trivago’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeTrade Group N/A -25.18% -23.17% trivago -34.12% 8.00% 5.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WeTrade Group and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares WeTrade Group and trivago’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeTrade Group $11.67 million 0.81 -$9.15 million N/A N/A trivago $485.03 million 0.36 -$178.01 million ($2.64) -0.98

WeTrade Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than trivago.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of trivago shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

trivago beats WeTrade Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeTrade Group

(Get Free Report)

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

About trivago

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps. In addition, it offers access to its platform through localized websites and apps in various languages. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.