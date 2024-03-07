Contrasting Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) & Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Applied Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $17.67 billion 5.67 $3.41 billion $8.59 28.38 Applied Digital $55.39 million 9.01 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -11.69

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 19.14% 95.22% 6.57% Applied Digital -28.94% -31.26% -10.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

79.4% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.14, meaning that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Automatic Data Processing and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 1 6 2 0 2.11 Applied Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus price target of $253.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.86%. Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 254.52%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Applied Digital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solution to businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers employee benefits, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

