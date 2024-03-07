ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lifted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,102,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $186,330,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.91. 1,988,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,558,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.97. The company has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

