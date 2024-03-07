Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Down 8.3% After Insider Selling

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $31.68. Approximately 2,118,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,889,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

Specifically, insider Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $1,704,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,899,876.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $1,704,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,899,876.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,398,439 shares of company stock worth $42,542,244 in the last ninety days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Confluent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Confluent Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.