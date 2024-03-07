Compound 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $82.02 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Compound has a total market cap of $708.13 million and $82.02 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $87.57 or 0.00131060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,086,730 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,086,666.99078459 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 86.4870871 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 471 active market(s) with $94,399,034.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

