Comparing Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vimeo and Tiga Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $417.21 million 1.87 $22.03 million $0.13 35.70 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Tiga Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vimeo.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Vimeo has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vimeo and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo 5.28% 6.07% 3.64% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vimeo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vimeo and Tiga Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vimeo currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.79%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Summary

Vimeo beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, agencies, schools, and nonprofits. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.