Comparing IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDXAF) & The Competition

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Free Report) is one of 438 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare IDEX Biometrics ASA to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -592.76% -156.35% -114.49% IDEX Biometrics ASA Competitors -38.97% -67.09% -10.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million -$32.66 million -4.67 IDEX Biometrics ASA Competitors $421.13 million $28.23 million 385.30

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IDEX Biometrics ASA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

30.7% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IDEX Biometrics ASA and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA Competitors 501 1893 4548 59 2.59

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 19.22%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDEX Biometrics ASA competitors beat IDEX Biometrics ASA on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

