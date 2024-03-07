Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.71

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 115363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Several research firms recently commented on MGDDY. Barclays lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

