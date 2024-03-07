Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,083 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.7% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 463.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 215,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after buying an additional 88,936 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1,598.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 264,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 249,135 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.69. 4,659,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,529,609. The company has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

