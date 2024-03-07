Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.