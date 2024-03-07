Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer Sells 2,400 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $176,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 3.3 %

Cogent Communications stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 222,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,051. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogent Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,216 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6,506.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.