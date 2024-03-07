COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 10th. This is a boost from COG Financial Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other COG Financial Services news, insider Cameron McCullagh bought 21,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,805.77 ($19,354.40). Company insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

