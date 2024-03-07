CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5.35 Per Share

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CLI opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.20) on Thursday. CLS has a 12-month low of GBX 83.30 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 149.39 ($1.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £375.16 million, a P/E ratio of -184.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.63.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.45) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

