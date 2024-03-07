Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 829.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552,222 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $93,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 101,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 69,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.09. 4,528,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,369,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

