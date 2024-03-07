Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.2% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,344,535. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

