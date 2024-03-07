Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,216,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $203,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 191.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 104,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 71.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 357,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,771,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,010,000 after buying an additional 19,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,536 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

