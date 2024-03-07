Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 439.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.80. The stock had a trading volume of 94,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $257.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.96.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

