ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.74 on Friday. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 461,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.