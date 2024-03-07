Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Shares Up 4.8%

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.84 and last traded at $114.84. 274,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 456,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.10.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.56.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,981 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

