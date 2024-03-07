Chardan Capital Increases CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $26.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) had its price objective increased by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.72.

CleanSpark Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $16.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,289. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 246,633 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

