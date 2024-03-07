Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 1,878.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226,757 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cerus were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 263,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 28.1% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 59.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday.

Cerus Stock Performance

CERS stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

