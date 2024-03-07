Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.80

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CET. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Central Securities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Central Securities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

