Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.80

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

Central Securities Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Central Securities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 14.6% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 7.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

