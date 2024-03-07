CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

CECO Environmental Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of CECO opened at $20.15 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in CECO Environmental by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CECO Environmental by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in CECO Environmental by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

