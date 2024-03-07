CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.33.
A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,097 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CBRE opened at $92.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.01.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.
