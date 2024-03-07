CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Major Shareholder Ronald M. Shaich Sells 1,500,000 Shares

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA Group stock opened at $59.25 on Thursday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,188,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.