Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $57,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $7,835,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 45,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 237.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 307,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,818,000 after acquiring an additional 216,018 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,640,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.78.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $335.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $340.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

