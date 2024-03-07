Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 23,323 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $482,319.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $48,116.80.

On Thursday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 18,223 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $371,749.20.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 1,200 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $24,012.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 6,875 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $138,118.75.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 53,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,203. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSTL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $57,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.