Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Carter’s worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter’s Trading Up 1.6 %

Carter’s stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $87.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.05. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

