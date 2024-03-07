Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $26.39 billion and $966.66 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.62 or 0.05694442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00022173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00022049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00020462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,685,854,737 coins and its circulating supply is 35,489,203,849 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

