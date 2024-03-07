Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells C$23,025.84 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 600 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.38, for a total value of C$23,025.84.

Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of Capital Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE CPX traded up C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 92,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,857. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. Capital Power Co. has a 12 month low of C$35.11 and a 12 month high of C$46.73.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPX. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC cut their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.27.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

