Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,707,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,091 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.71% of Capital One Financial worth $262,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE COF opened at $135.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

