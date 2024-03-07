Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.35

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 50260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 178,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 104,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

