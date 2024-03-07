EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EVGO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of EVGO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,554. EVgo has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $889.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. EVgo’s revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 689.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

