Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.85

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.85 and last traded at $72.70, with a volume of 143345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.88.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

