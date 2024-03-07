Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Position Lessened by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,812,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,525 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Canaan were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canaan by 220.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 81,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 55,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,702,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 803,940 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Canaan by 35.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,374,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 622,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.49. 4,054,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,554,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Canaan Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.50.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

