Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after buying an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,927,000 after buying an additional 158,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $315.22. 182,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,540. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.78 and a 52-week high of $320.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.70 and its 200 day moving average is $263.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

